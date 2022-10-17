Suspect in multiple armed robberies arrested

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man who is a suspect in four robberies, including at least two where police say a shot was fired, was arrested Thursday, the Eugene Police Department said.

According to EPD, their property and financial crimes unit had identified Dustin William Lindsay, 49, as a suspect in four armed robberies that occurred in September and August. Police said they asked for and received a search warrant for Lindsay's home in north Eugene on October 11, and carried out that warrant at 7 a.m. on October 13. Police said Lindsay was arrested without incident during the search warrant.

According to police, Lindsay was wanted for previous firearm possession charges and was supposed to turn himself in for sentencing on those charges on October 10. Police say Lindsay is the prime suspect in several robberies of eateries in Eugene, and one bar in Junction City.

Police said Lindsay is a suspect in the September 21 robbery of Cherries in Junction City, as well as Anna's Deli on August 6, Sandy's Deli on August 25, and Bailey's Cafe on August 27.

EPD has charged Lindsay with two counts of first-degree robbery, but say that more charges are still pending.