Suspect in west Eugene arson fire arrested, police say

EUGENE, Ore. – A man was arrested Wednesday morning in connection with an arson fire that happened earlier this month, authorities said.
Eugene Police responded to the west Eugene Target store located on West 11th Avenue at about 6:18 p.m. on May 6 where a trash compactor on the west side of the building was on fire, police said.
Police officials said that Eugene-Springfield fire officials pulled the compactor away from the building and extinguished the fire. The store was evacuated due to a large amount of smoke flowing into the building, authorities said. Police said Geoffrey Thomas Lindsley, 33, was identified as a suspect.
Authorities said Lindsley was confronted inside the store shortly before the fire and asked to leave. He was seen running from the area of the trash compactor at about 4:50 p.m., heading southbound toward West 11th Avenue, police said.
Eugene police said they arrested and charged Geoffrey Thomas Lindsley, 33, on May 17 with one count of first-degree arson. Lindsley was transported to the Lane County Jail, where he remains in custody, according to jail records.