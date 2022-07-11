Suspect jailed after motorcycle chase, assaulting an officer

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A man is in jail after stealing a motorcycle, running from the police and injuring an officer who tried to arrest him, the Corvallis Police Department reported.

Police say that just after 1:30 p.m. on July 10, officers responded to a call about a domestic disturbance between a male and a female on northwest Circle Boulevard. Allegedly, a man and a woman were screaming at each other and the man was cutting a motorcycle with a knife. Police say that when they arrived and tried to talk to the couple, they denied the domestic dispute occurred and the man said he was having trouble with his motorcycle.

Police say the man started the motorcycle to demonstrate to the responding sergeant that it wasn’t working properly, and then drove away as another officer arrived. Police say they gave chase, following the suspect for about two miles before his motorcycle apparently suffered a mechanical failure and had to stop.

Officials say the suspect ran away but officers were able to catch up on foot. According to police, an officer tackled the suspect but was injured when the suspect pushed him into a deep ditch. Other officers were able to successfully arrest the suspect, and the injured officer was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The suspect, later identified as Gordon Ridenour, 42, was taken to the Benton County Jail and charged with second-degree assault, assaulting an officer, identity theft, two counts of attempting to elude the police, reckless driving, and being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon.