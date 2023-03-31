Suspect running from law enforcement drowns in Calapooia River, Linn County deputies say

TANGENT, Ore. -- A man suspected off stealing a vehicle and committing several burglaries died while trying to escape law enforcement personnel by jumping in a river, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said.
According to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began at about 3:53 p.m. on March 29 when they received a 911 call from someone who said they had spotted a friend’s pick-up truck, which had been stolen some days prior, at a farm on Venell Place south of Corvallis. According to the LCSO, the caller and their friends followed the stolen pick-up and gave deputies updates as they responded to the area. Deputies said they were able to catch up to the stolen truck as it drove into a grass field near Wirth Road in Tangent, followed by two citizens who were also in pick-up trucks.
According to the LCSO, the stolen truck crashed into an embankment near the Calapooia River, and the driver got out of the truck and ran into the river. The suspect, identified as Elijah Lyle Robb, 43, of Corvallis, was seen running through thick brushes and jumping into the rushing river as deputies tried to find him, The LCSO said. Robb was seen swimming through the river back to the bank, where he disappeared into some thick brush, Linn County deputies said. The bushes were so thick deputies had to climb over 100 yards and cut through the bush to get to the bank, but when they did, deputies said they spotted Robb’s clothing floating in the water.
Linn County deputies said they believed the clothing to be Robb himself hiding in the water, but they weren’t able to reach him so they called in their Water Rescue Team. As deputies tried to get to Robb’s location, it was noticed that he wasn’t moving, and when the Water Rescue Team arrived they found Robb dead in the water, the LCSO said.
Deputies said they dound another stolen vehicle nearby and detained Vanessa Morton, 38, Jesse Michael-Corona, 20, William Connell, 43, and Angie Nisly, 37, all from Albany. Investigators said they found the four had been with Robb while allegedly committing burglaries earlier that same day. Jewelry and other stolen items were recovered from the scene, deputies said.
Michael-Corona was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree burglary. Nisly was arrested on outstanding warrants for her arrest. Although the other two persons of interest were not arrested, the LCSO said the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests and charges are likely.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact detective Kyle Connelly at 541-967-3950, the LCSO said.