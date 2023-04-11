Suspect shot and killed after firing at Oregon State Police trooper, Salem police say

SALEM, Ore. -- A call to help a stranded driver on Interstate 5 on Monday morning turned into a short gunfight that ended with a dead suspect, according to the Salem Police Department.

According to Salem police, an Oregon State Police trooper responded to a call of a disabled semitrailer on northbound I-5 near the junction of I-5 and Santiam Highway. Police said when the trooper arrived, he found the driver of the semi-truck being held at gunpoint by a suspect identified as Felipe Amezcua Manzo, 31. Manzo immediately turned his gun on the trooper and fired, and the trooper shot back, apparently hitting Manzo, police said.

Salem police said Manzo ran off into the shrubbery along the interstate, where he was found with gunshot wounds. Salem police said paramedics and law enforcement provided medical assistance to Manzo, but he died at the scene. Police said they found a gun on the ground next to Manzo.

Salem police identified the involved OSP trooper as Andrew Tuttle, who they said has been with OSP since August 2016. Trooper Tuttle has been placed on administrative leave in accordance with Marion County law pending a full investigation of the shooting. Salem police said trooper Tuttle suffered minor injuries that did not require medical attention, and the cause of those injuries is also under investigation.

Salem police said further information about the shooting will be released by the Marion County District Attorney’s Office once the investigation is complete.