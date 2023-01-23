 Skip to main content
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...A period of stagnant air with light winds is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Air stagnation could result in the development and
persistence of poor air quality.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Air will be most stagnant below 1500 feet
and may settle further into valleys of the Coast and Cascade
foothills.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.

&&

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TUESDAY TO
1 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 8 to 13 ft at 19 seconds and north winds 10 to 15
kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...From 1 AM Tuesday to 1 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Suspect shot, killed after Salem police respond to armed robbery

Salem scene investigation

SALEM, Ore. -- A person suspected of armed robbery is dead after an exchange of gunfire Monday morning, Salem police said.

According to the Salem Police Department, officers responded to a reported armed robbery in progress at a Walmart on southeast Commercial Street at about 9 a.m. on January 23. Police said that as they arrived, the suspect moved to a nearby Planet Fitness and then to a nearby Napa Auto Parts Store. Officers said they confronted the suspect in the Napa parking lot, where gunshots were fired between officers and the suspect. Police said during this exchange, the suspect was struck and killed at the scene.

Salem police said no officers were harmed in the incident. SPD is not releasing the names of the suspect or the involved officers at this time. SPD said that under the Marion County Law Enforcement Officer Deadly Use of Force Plan, Oregon State Police will be conducting an investigation of the incident. Part of Commercial Street was closed off in both directions while law enforcement conducted an initial investigation of the scene.

