Suspect sought in hit-and-run incident that left Coos Bay home without power

COOS BAY, Ore. – Coos County sheriff’s officials are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect in a hit-and-run incident that damaged a utility pole and left a home without power on Monday afternoon, authorities said.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office said that they received a report at about 3:53 p.m. on August 7 of a hit-and-run crash near Coos Sumner Lane and Selander Road in Coos Bay. The responding deputy learned that the incident happened at about 2:20 p.m. based upon the time the utility company received a call for service, authorities said. CCSO said the deputy found a powerline laying in the roadway and a utility pole laying on the ground, and a local home left without electricity, but the utility company was already on scene working to restore power to the residence upon the deputy’s arrival.
Witnesses described a blue dump truck pulling a trailer with a yellow excavator as the vehicle that hit the power pole, authorities said. According to sheriff’s officials, witnesses reported the truck didn’t stop and continued driving eastbound on Coos Sumner Lane.
Anyone with information on this incident that may lead to the driver’s identity is asked to call 541-396-2106.