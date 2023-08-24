Suspect sought in Winston restaurant robbery

WINSTON, Ore. – Police officials are seeking a suspect in connection with a robbery early on Thursday morning at a restaurant in Winston, authorities said.
Winston police said they and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, responded at 1:43 a.m. on August 24 to a reported robbery at the Fox Den Eatery. Witnesses and an employee said a male wearing a mask entered the restaurant and handed the employee a note that stated he was armed and demanded money, police said.
Authorities said the man left the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash but police officers and deputies were unable to locate the suspect. Police officials said that the incident is under continued investigation.
The Winston Police Department is asking anyone with information to call 541-440-4471.