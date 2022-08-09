Suspect still at large after multi-agency search

NOTI, Ore. -- A suspect remains unapprehended after several law enforcement agencies carried out a search on Highway 126 West on Monday morning.
According to the Oregon State Police, a trooper attempted to stop a red Suzuki Aerio for speeding and reckless driving on Highway 126 West near Noti Lane at about 8:40 a.m. on August 8. OSP says the driver, who remains unidentified, stopped the car, got out and ran away on foot. Officials say OSP troopers and personnel from several other law enforcement agencies carried out an exhaustive search of the area that included police dog units from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, but were unable to locate the suspect.
Oregon State Police say they are continuing an investigation into the identity of the suspect. Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is urged to call OSP at 800-44-0776 and reference case number SP22-205397. OSP says there is no threat to the public’s safety at this time.
