Suspect tased, arrested after stabbing, Eugene police say.

  • Updated
Eugene Police Department

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man is in police custody after allegedly stabbing a man in downtown Eugene, the Eugene Police Department said.

According to police, a stabbing at DS Market at 58 west Eleventh Ave. was reported at about 5:30 p.m. on August 1. A Lane Transit District security officer followed the suspected perpetrator on foot while Eugene police responded, officials said. They added that a bystander provided emergency first aid to the 35-year-old victim until Eugene Springfield Fire Emergency Medical Services arrived to take over. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with what police believe to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect, later identified as Jeremy Daniel Kosydar, 40, was arrested at about 5:35 p.m. at Eighth Street and Lincoln Street. Police say they used a taser to bring Kosydar in, as he was ignoring commands to stop and potentially still armed. He was charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree assault. Officials say the case will be referred to the Lane County District Attorney’s office for any potential additional charges.

