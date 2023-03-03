Suspect wanted for domestic violence arrested after high-speed chase on I-5, OSP says

MILLERSBURG, Ore. -- A suspect wanted for domestic violence is in state police custody after a high-speed chase on Interstate 5 Friday, Oregon State Police reported.
According to OSP, on March 3 they heard information that a suspect wanted for a charge of second-degree domestic violence assault was traveling from Roseburg to Washington State up Interstate 5. OSP confirmed that troopers spotted the suspect’s vehicle at about 11:45 a.m. on I-5 near Highway 34 in Linn County. Troopers said the suspect sped northbound when they tried to initiate a traffic stop, and a felony pursuit was began as the suspect hurtled northbound into Marion County at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour.
Troopers said the suspect vehicle struck another vehicle near Milepost 246, north of Millersburg. According to OSP, the pursuit ended when troopers successfully used spike strips to disable the suspect’s vehicle when it appeared the suspect was going to continue to flee after the crash.
Troopers said the suspect was taken into custody and sent to a hospital in Salem for injuries suffered in the crash. OSP said the driver of the other vehicle suffered only minor injuries.