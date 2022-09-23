Suspected burglar arrested in Sutherlin after being found with stolen Eugene vehicle

SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- A suspected burglar was arrested Thursday evening after narrowly evading officers in the afternoon and being found in a stolen vehicle in the evening, Sutherlin Police Department reported.
According to Sutherlin police, they responded to a reported burglary near Comstock Road and Central Avenue at about 12:30 p.m. on September 22. Police said they arrived to find they had just missed the suspect, but learned through investigation he had likely driven off in a silver Toyota Corolla. At about 5:26 p.m. the same day, the vehicle was spotted on west Central Avenue and pulled over, according to police.
Officers said the suspect, later identified as Trask Austin Phelps, 37, attempted to run away on foot from the car. Police said that officers were quickly able to catch Phelps and arrest him. Police said the vehicle was also found to have had switched license plates, and had been stolen from somewhere in Eugene. Police also said they found numerous items in the car that were suspected to have been stolen from other Douglas County communities, and an investigation is ongoing.
Police said Phelps was sent to the Douglas County Jail on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, eluding the police, first-degree burglary, theft, and a parole violation warrant.