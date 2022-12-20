 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...


* WHAT...Significant icing possible. Total ice accumulations of
one tenth to one half of an inch possible.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon and South
Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the
ice. Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could
impact the Thursday afternoon commute and the Friday morning
commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures appear most likely to warm
above freezing Friday morning.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Suspected cocaine found during traffic stop, Oregon State Police says

  Updated
  • 0
Cocaine found during I-5 stop

BROWNSVILLE, Ore. – Several bundles of what police suspect to be cocaine were found during a routine traffic stop Monday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police.

OSP said that on December 19 at about 1:13 p.m., a trooper stopped a car on Interstate 5 near milepost 219 for following another car too closely. According to OSP, the trooper noticed signs of criminal activity during the stop, and conducted a search of the vehicle after establishing probable cause for a crime.

OSP said the trooper, assisted by a police dog, found six bundles of suspected cocaine hidden in a cardboard box in the car’s trunk. OSP said the driver, Heraclio Sanchez Diaz, 38, of Gerber, California, was taken into custody and charges will be referred to the United States Attorney’s Office

OSP K-9 Titan helps find suspected cocaine

.

Tags

