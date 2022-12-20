Suspected cocaine found during traffic stop, Oregon State Police says

BROWNSVILLE, Ore. – Several bundles of what police suspect to be cocaine were found during a routine traffic stop Monday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police.
OSP said that on December 19 at about 1:13 p.m., a trooper stopped a car on Interstate 5 near milepost 219 for following another car too closely. According to OSP, the trooper noticed signs of criminal activity during the stop, and conducted a search of the vehicle after establishing probable cause for a crime.
OSP said the trooper, assisted by a police dog, found six bundles of suspected cocaine hidden in a cardboard box in the car’s trunk. OSP said the driver, Heraclio Sanchez Diaz, 38, of Gerber, California, was taken into custody and charges will be referred to the United States Attorney’s Office
.