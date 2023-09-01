Suspected drug dealer arrested after police intercept exchange

EUGENE, Ore. – A drug exchange intercepted by Eugene police on Tuesday led to the arrest of a suspected drug dealer, according to Eugene Police Department officials.
Police said officers with EPD’s Street Crimes Unit patrolling in the East 18th Avenue area observed two men meeting in a parking lot. One of the two men, identified as Ryan Reed Hagerman, 31, was parked in the east side of the lot, authorities said. Police said another man, identified as Mitchell Lee Seiders, 39, arrived on foot a short time later and met with Hagerman behind Hagerman’s vehicle. After witnessing Hagerman and Seiders make a transaction, police moved in and interrupted the exchange, EPD said.
Authorities said a search warrant obtained for Hagerman’s vehicle and apartment determined that Seiders had sold 43 grams of fentanyl to Hagerman for $1,200. Police also searched Seiders and located an additional 43 grams of fentanyl, EPD said. Further evidence seized from both men included scales, packaging materials, and pay-owe sheets, police said.
EPD officials said Hagerman was cited and released on possession, manufacture, and delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance, while Seiders was jailed for the same charges, authorities said. According to jail records, Seiders is still in custody as of September 1.