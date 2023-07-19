Suspected drug dealer sentenced to prison after months-long investigation

EUGENE, Ore. – A man who was the subject of several search warrants that turned up large quantities of illegal drugs has been sentenced to more than 6 years in prison as part of a plea deal after a lengthy investigation, Eugene police reported.

The Eugene Police Department reported that on June 29, Joe Anthony Harker, 39, took a plea deal and was sentenced to 6 years and 3 months in prison for various charges including possession of drugs, child neglect, and being a felon in possession of firearms. Eugene police said the sentence was the culmination of more than a year’s worth of investigation involving EPD’s Special Investigation Unit, SWAT Team, and several other teams in the department.

The story of the investigation into Harker began back in March 2022, when Eugene police said they started to hear reports that large quantities of drugs and a few guns were being stockpiled at a house on Royal Avenue near Fisher Road. An investigation led to a search warrant being served at the residence on May 17, 2022, where officers found immense amounts of drugs including methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and cocaine whose sale value was estimated at $95,000, as well as stolen items. Harker was arrested elsewhere and charged with child neglect and crimes related to the found items.

Eugene police said a follow-up investigation ensued, and officers quickly developed suspicion that Harker was continuing to deal drugs in Eugene after his May arrest. Although police it was difficult to track Harker down because he moved around frequently and had hard-to-trace finances, a search warrant was served on September 2, 2022, on a hotel room Harker was believed to be staying. Police said they seized at least $210,000 worth of illegal drugs as well as other illegal items, and arrested Harker again on additional charges related to the found items.

On November 17, 2022, EPD asked for the public’s help to find Harker, who had become the subject of a nationwide warrant since his last arrest. Harker had skipped out on his court dates, and was believed to be hiding out somewhere in Eugene with his wife, Shayla Kaylawray Bennett, 28. Thanks to tips from the public, Eugene police said they were able to find and arrest him yet again at about 7 p.m. on November 20, 2022.

EPD said Harker’s sentencing was the outcome of the hard work and persistence of their Street Crimes Unit and other EPD units. EPD also said Shayla Bennett, who was present and is accused of assisting Harker in many of his crimes, is in custody and is pending her own court proceedings.