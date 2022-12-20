Suspected medical emergency leads to fatal crash, deputies say

WALTERVILLE, Ore. -- A person is dead after possibly suffering from a medical event just before crashing their vehicle Monday night, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said.
According to the LCSO, deputies heard a report of a crash on Tiki Lane just off Deerhorn Road at about 7:30 p.m. on December 19. Deputies said they discovered that a Jeep Grand Cherokee had left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding paramedics, the LCSO said.
Deputies said that it appeared the driver may have suffered a medical event just before the crash. No other persons or vehicles were involved in the crash, deputies said. Deputies have not yet released the name of the driver.