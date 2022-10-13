 Skip to main content
Suspected meth distributors busted after investigation, Eugene police say

  Updated
  • 0
EPD Street Crimes Unit

EUGENE, Ore. -- Two people suspected to be distributing methamphetamine were arrested in late September after a narcotics investigation led law enforcement officers to their residence, the Eugene Police Department said.

According to the EPD, their Street Crimes Unit had been conducting an investigation that led them to Vaea John Leata, 29, of Eugene. Police say Leata had been arrested in March and charged with unlawful possession of meth, resisting arrest and assaulting a public safety officer. These charges left Leata with outstanding warrants.

According to the EPD, on September 28 multiple teams conducted a search warrant at 477 Lone Oak Ave., where Leata apparently resided. Police say Leata was arrested, and five children as well as one adult female, identified as Shaylee Marie Morrow, 34, were inside and left the residence. Police say Morrow was arrested on outstanding warrants as well as charges of possessing meth, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and tampering with evidence.

Officers said they found large quantities of meth strewn about the bathroom floor and stuffed in the toilet on their initial walk-through of the residence. Police said they seized evidence such as scales and packing material, and believe the material shows an intent to distribute drugs. They also say they found several firearms, including one that was known to be stolen in 2021.

