Suspected shooter in custody after turning himself in

EUGENE, Ore. – A man accused of fatally shooting a convenience store employee on Saturday is behind bars after turning himself in, the Eugene Police Department said.

According to EPD, police responded to a reported shooting at a 7-Eleven at 590 east Broadway at about 2:39 a.m. on September 2. Police said they arrived to find the suspect, later identified as Jaisi Tavin Savath, 22, had left the scene. The victim, a 32-year-old employee of the store named Stephen Anthony Forrest, had suffered gunshot injuries, EPD said. He was taken to the hospital, but passed away on September 6, EPD reported.

Eugene police said Savath turned himself in to police at 4:45 p.m. on September 6. Jail records show Savath is still in jail as of the morning of September 7 and is facing a charge of second-degree murder.