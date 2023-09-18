Suspected Valley River Inn arsonist deemed unfit to stand trial

EUGENE, Ore. – A suspected arsonist whose trial was scheduled to begin on Monday morning was canceled when a court-ordered mental health evaluation determined that the suspect was deemed unfit to stand trial, according to court records.

Police arrested Morgan Christopher Immesoete, 47, on June 8, 2023, in connection with a fire that happened at the Valley River Inn on February 28. The fire started on the second floor and quickly spread to the third floor and attic of the hotel, authorities said. Eugene police officials said at that time that Immesoete was charged with first-degree arson, second-degree arson, reckless endangering, and possession of methamphetamine.

Court records show that Immesoete was deemed unfit by the court to stand trial on September 15 for this incident as well as two previous methamphetamine possession charges from 2017 and 2018. Immesoete will be committed to the Oregon State Hospital for a maximum of three years, according to court records.