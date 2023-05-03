Suspects identified in Florence armed robbery

FLORENCE, Ore. – The suspects in an armed robbery at a Florence convenience store have been identified as a pair of teenage boys, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.

The LCSO said that on the night of May 1, Florence police responded to an armed robbery at the American Market in Florence on Highway 101. Florence police said the suspects were wearing masks and armed with a shotgun, and stole cigarettes and money before leaving northbound on Highway 101 in a pick-up with California plates.

On Wednesday, May 3, Lane County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspects as Daniel Michael Keough, 15, and Quinton Matthew Ramey, 17, both from Redding, California. They are believed to be traveling with a 16-year-old girl named Taylor Kathleen Lenihan. The LCSO said the suspects are no longer believed to be in the Florence area, and are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who spots them is urged to call 911.