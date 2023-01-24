 Skip to main content
Suspects in deadly Eugene shooting arrested; friend speaks out

  • Updated
  • 0
Eugene police investigate shooting at 2810 west 18th Ave.

EUGENE, Ore. -- Two men suspected in the shooting deaths of two people in a home on west 18th Avenue Thursday have been arrested, the Eugene Police Department said.

According to EPD, officers responded to reports of shots fired at a home on west 18th Avenue just after 11 p.m. on January 19. Officers said they arrived to find Dylan Wayne George, 31, dead at the scene and Breanna Don Dapron, 20, with injuries that later proved fatal. An investigation immediately began involving forensic analysis and interviews with nearby residents.

Family and friends of Breanna Dapron have set up a GoFundMe to help pay for final expenses related to her death.

Just after midnight on January 24. EPD reported they had arrested Vaughn Pierre Derry Jr., 24, in connection to the killings. Derry Jr. faces two charges of first-degree murder and one charge of first-degree robbery.

Vaughn Pierre Derry Jr. - from Facebook

Image of Vaugn Pierre Derry Jr. from Facebook

Later on Tuesday, police announced they had arrested another suspect at about 11:30 a.m. EPD said a SWAT team had helped officers arrest Dejuan Debrail Stevens, 24, at Broadway and Ferry Street. He stands charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree robbery.

Eugene resident Isaiah Wagoner told KEZI that he used to work with Vaughn Derry, and he is socked at his arrest.

"I was sick. I'm sick to my stomach about it," Wagoner said. 

Wagoner said he saw Derry three days after the shooting, and he seemed normal. 

 "If all of this stuff happened, you would think it would be super unsettling for someone. He was just sitting outside playing with his cat, he had his cat on his shoulder and was just sitting on the steps and he said, 'hey, what's up,' super normally, that's why I'm just sick about it all," Wagoner said. 

Wagoner describes Derry as a fun-loving, easy-going guy. They would hang out often, saying he never imagined he could be involved with something so horrible and devastating. 

"I'm holding the victims in my prayers. I'm hoping this is a misunderstanding, that's what I'm really hoping for Vaughn, just knowing the person he is. But, sometimes, how well do you really know somebody if this is the outcome," Wagoner said.

Wagoner said this is a tragic situation for everyone involved and he's just hoping for justice. 

"The most important thing about all of this is that the families have some type of clarity and they can go home feeling happy with the justice system and the job that the Eugene police does," Wagoner said. 

Nearby resident Rosa Medina said her kids heard the gunshots on Thursday night, and she told them to hit the ground. 

"It was actually pretty sad to have my children experience that because this is why I moved away from California," Medina said. 

Medina said she is thankful the suspects are in custody, but says it's hard to feel safe in the area. 

"We think we're safe, but unfortunately it seems like we're not safe anymore," Medina said. 

She is hoping the police will patrol the area more often.

