Suspects in Douglas County car chase and officer-involved shooting receive numerous charges

ROSEBURG, Ore. – A man and a woman who were allegedly involved in a chaotic car chase in Douglas County on Friday morning are now facing numerous major criminal charges each, according to the Roseburg Police Department.
According to RPD, in the morning of July 21, Oregon State Police near Roseburg began chasing down a pick-up truck that had allegedly been stolen during a violent robbery in Everett, Washington. The situation rapidly developed into a chaotic chase through Roseburg and into the surrounding countryside that involved OSP, RPD and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Roseburg police said the chase involved carjackings, collisions with law enforcement vehicles, injuries to a bystander, and shots fired at one of the suspects.
On July 24, Roseburg police identified the suspects as Jessica Fesella-Yanez, 43, and David McKinsey-Pace, 30. Fesella-Yanez was taken to Douglas County Corrections after being released from a nearby hospital, but McKinsey-Pace, who was shot by DCSO deputies, remains in stable condition at the hospital.
Fesella-Yanez is charged with three counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle, two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, second- and third-degree robbery, attempting to elude a police officer, unlawful use of a weapon, first- and second-degree criminal mischief, two counts of reckless driving, four counts of recklessly endangering another person, and first- and second-degree robbery.
McKinsey-Pace is charged with second-degree attempted murder, second- and third-degree robbery, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, three counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle, two counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, three counts of recklessly endangering another person, and a charge of attempting to elude a police officer.