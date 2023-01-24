 Skip to main content
Suspects in Eugene shooting deaths arrested

  • Updated
  • 0
Eugene police investigate shooting at 2810 west 18th Ave.

EUGENE, Ore. -- Two men suspected in the shooting deaths of two people in a home on west 18th Avenue Thursday have been arrested, the Eugene Police Department said.

According to EPD, officers responded to reports of shots fired at a home on west 18th Avenue just after 11 p.m. on January 19. Officers said they arrived to find Dylan Wayne George, 31, dead at the scene and Breanna Don Dapron, 20, with injuries that later proved fatal. An investigation immediately began involving forensic analysis and interviews with nearby residents.

Family and friends of Breanna Dapron have set up a GoFundMe to help pay for final expenses related to her death.

Just after midnight on January 24. EPD reported they had arrested Vaughn Pierre Derry Jr., 24, in connection to the killings. Derry Jr. faces two charges of first-degree murder and one charge of first-degree robbery.

Vaughn Pierre Derry Jr. - from Facebook

Image of Vaugn Pierre Derry Jr. from Facebook

Later that same day, EPD announced they had arrested another suspect at about 11:30 a.m. EPD said a SWAT team had helped officers arrest Dejuan Debrail Stevens, 24, at Broadway and Ferry Street. He stands charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree robbery.

