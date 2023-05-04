Suspects in Florence armed robbery arrested in Washington

UPDATE May 4: The Lane County Sheriff's office reports that the two boys accused of an armed robbery at a Florence convenience store have been taken into custody. The LCSO said Daniel Keough and Quinton Ramey were arrested by police officers in Sumner, Washington without incident in the morning of May 4. Taylor Lenihan, who had been listed as a runaway youth, was also found. The LCSO said the involved truck and the gun used in the Florence robbery were also found.

FLORENCE, Ore. – The suspects in an armed robbery at a Florence convenience store have been identified as a pair of teenage boys, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.

The LCSO said that on the night of May 1, Florence police responded to an armed robbery at the American Market in Florence on Highway 101. Florence police said the suspects were wearing masks and armed with a shotgun, and stole cigarettes and money before leaving northbound on Highway 101 in a pick-up with California plates.

On Wednesday, May 3, Lane County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspects as Daniel Michael Keough, 15, and Quinton Matthew Ramey, 17, both from Redding, California. They are believed to be traveling with a 16-year-old girl named Taylor Kathleen Lenihan. The LCSO said the suspects are no longer believed to be in the Florence area, and are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who spots them is urged to call 911.