Suspects posed as police during home invasion robbery, Lane County Sheriff’s Office said

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- Law enforcement officers are investigating a terrifying home invasion that left a man bleeding from the head that happened Tuesday afternoon, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said.
According to the LCSO, at about 2:13 p.m. on March 7, a man who was bleeding from the head walked into the Junction City Police station. The LCSO said the man told police that four men and one woman had showed up at his home, claiming to be officers from the Eugene Police Department who were serving a search warrant.
According to the victim, the suspects were wearing ballistic vest carriers that read “police” on them. The victim also said the suspects were wearing masks, at least one of them was wearing a badge hanging from his neck, and several of them were armed with rifles. According to the LCSO, one of the suspects struck the victim with the butt of a rifle, and the suspects used zip ties to restrain the victim.
The LCSO said deputies investigated at the scene of the robbery on High Pass Road west of Junction City. The suspects were described as white males and a white female, and are believed to be driving a gray Jeep Gladiator pick-up truck, a white sedan, and a silver sedan. LCSO said the investigation is ongoing, and ask anyone with information about the case to call them at 541-682-4150 extension 1.