Suspicious activity in University District raises safety concerns for off-campus student housing

EUGENE, Ore. – University of Oregon students living off-campus are keeping an eye out and triple-checking their doors after a stranger was spotted loitering and attempting to enter the home of four college girls in the University District neighborhood.
The video shows the man on September 11 around 11 p.m. going around, jiggling the door handle, peeping inside, and doing the same to other adjacent doors.
Julia Yilmaz lives in the area and said her roommate saw the situation unfold and called the Eugene Police Department non-emergency line. She was told because there was no real life-threatening emergency, there was nothing the department could do.
“It’s definitely frightening to think about how the only way someone could protect me is if there’s something actually happening right then and there,” Yilmaz said. “I kind of feel like we’re being left in the dark or you’re on your own, which is not ideal.”
Yilmaz said it’s not new for strangers to loiter around the area, but it’s the first time she’s seen someone try getting inside.
This situation is regarded as suspicious conditions according to Eugene police. With so many incidents around Eugene competing for service, EPD was unable to have an officer check up on the area.
University of Oregon student Valentine Maclean said apart from loitering, they’ve heard gunshots, experienced car-jackings, and overheard physical fights. They also said Eugene’s unhoused population is prevalent in the area.
“A lot of people that I have seem that have approached the house… do seem like they don’t want to harm people, they just are un-housed and have nowhere to go, so I don’t have any problem with them, but there is a lot of violence that we’ve experienced in this house specifically,” Maclean said.
The University District neighborhood is just a few blocks from campus, and many students expected off-campus living to feel relatively safe, but it turned out to be the opposite.
“Just because you’re close to campus doesn’t mean you’re safer,” Maclean said. “It’s kind of too bad to not feel safe necessarily in your own neighborhood.”
EPD said that if you’re concerned about a situation that may be threatening, call 911 immediately.