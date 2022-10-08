'Suspicious' house fire under investigation in Albany

ALBANY, Ore.- Officials are investigating the cause of a 'suspicious' house fire.
Early Friday at 3:15 a.m., crews with the Albany Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire on Whirlwind Drive NE.
Officials said neighbors called 911; the neighbors reported seeing visible flames coming from the home.
When they got there, officials said a significant fire was burning on the east side. They said the home was unoccupied.
They said crews then began structure protection of surrounding homes and started fighting the fire on the outside.
Afterward, firefighters were then able to make it inside of the home to continue fighting the flames.
Officials said the fire was put out at 3:40 a.m.
Officials said the fire is suspicious. Fire Investigators from Albany Fire, Albany Police and the Oregon State Police are investigating the cause.