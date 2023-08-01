 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TUESDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has continued the Air
Quality Advisory for eastern Lane County, which is now in effect
until noon PDT Tuesday.

An Air Quality Advisory remains in effect for smoke. Wildfires
burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause
air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through at least
Monday night.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:

www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org

Suspicious vehicle report leads to arrest of Coos County man wanted on harassment warrant

Coos County Sheriff's Office

COOS BAY, Ore. – Sheriff’s officials said that a citizen’s direct report on Saturday afternoon of a suspicious vehicle parked on Garden Valley Road near Highway 42 led to the arrest of a Coos County man wanted on an active warrant.

A deputy with the Coos County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a citizen about the vehicle at about 1:56 p.m. on July 30 and contacted the unoccupied vehicle’s registered owner, authorities said. CCSO officials said that the owner informed the deputy he had given Jeffrey Nickles, 31, permission to use the vehicle. The Coos County dispatch center informed the deputy that Nickles had an active warrant for his arrest dating back to October 2022, sheriff’s officials said.

According to court records, Nickles was wanted on a harassment warrant stemming from an incident dating back to October 2022. When Nickles later arrived at the vehicle, he was arrested for the outstanding warrant and was transported to and booked at the Coos County Jail, authorities said.

