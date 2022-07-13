Sustainability initiatives are in the works for Oregon22

EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon22 has a variety of sustainability initiatives in place to reduce its overall environmental impact.
There will be no single-use plastic water bottles for sale at the event. There are water filling stations scattered both inside and outside of Hayward Field for people to refill their personal bottles. For those who don't currently have a refillable water bottle, there will be some available for sale at the World Athletics Championships.
"You might find two million bottles of water delivered to an event this size, and there won't be any of those single-use plastic water bottles," Sustainability Lead Carolyn Stein said.
They've also come up with a creative solution for athletes.
"For sealed options for very specific constituent groups like athletes, they are required to have a sealed option, and we went with what would be a lower carbon-intensive product which is, water in a box," Steiner said.
She said the boxes are made out of a fiber material.
"We are working with an advanced fiber processing facility to capture all of the boxed water, as well as any of the food service ware that is all paper," Stein said.
There will also be robust food waste collection programs as well as food rescue.
"Anytime we can capture organic or food waste and get it into a composting facility, it's going to be turned into a nutrient rich soil that we use on our plants versus going into the landfill and creating those greenhouse gas emissions," Stein said.
Some of the other initiatives may not be as visibly noticeable, Stein said, but they're still important.
"All of the tents, all of the build out that you see on the south side of Hayward Field will be picked up," Stein said. "It will be boxed up, and it will be sent back and re-used again for future events."
Stein, who works with the nonprofit BRING Recycling, says sustainability is a new and developing are of the World Athletics Championships efforts. She says others from around the world will to this event as a model for future events.
"We are creating the roadmap for more sustainable events globally," Stein said.