Sutherlin burglary suspect arrested after allegedly attempting to escape hospital

  Updated
  • 0
Police lights

SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- A man already in custody for trespassing and theft was arrested a second time after attempting to escape from a hospital where he was being medically evaluated before heading to jail, the Sutherlin Police Department said.

According to Sutherlin police, the incident began at about 11:20 a.m. on October 24 when officers responded to a report of a trespass and theft in progress in the area of south Comstock Road and Taylor Road. Police said they found and tried to contact the suspect, but he ran through some brushes and momentarily evaded them. Police said they used a police dog to find Thomas Marshall, 35, hiding in a brush after a short search.

Police said Marshall was arrested and taken to the Mercy Medical Center to obtain medical clearance before being taken to jail. According to Sutherlin police, Marshall attempted to escape custody while at the hospital. Police said an officer standing by used a taser on Marshall, and was able to arrest him again.

Marshall was ultimately sent to the Douglas County Jail and charged with second-degree theft, second-degree trespass, first-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree escape as well as a charge of fourth-degree assault for inflicting minor injuries on a police officer during his escape attempt, police said. Police also said the officer is expected to heal fully from his injuries.

