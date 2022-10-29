Sutherlin man arrested for possessing and delivery number of drugs including fentanyl

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY THROUGH MONDAY... * WHAT...South to southwest winds 15 to 20 kt, with gusts up to 25 kt Sunday night. Seas 10 to 11 ft tonight and most of Sunday, But, seas will be building later Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. Expect seas 13 to 15 ft at 18 seconds nearshore Sunday night and Monday, with seas of 15 to 18 ft likely on the outer waters. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&