Sutherlin man arrested for possessing and delivery number of drugs including fentanyl

  • Updated
  • 0
Caleb Plueard

SUTHERLIN, Ore.-- A Sutherlin man is facing multiple charges after detectives found him with a number of different drugs in his car, according to the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team.

39-year-old Caleb Plueard is accused of being involved in illegal drug activity, including contributing to recent fentanyl overdoses.

Plueard was arrested Wednesday after detectives saw him leaving a house on the 13 hundred block of Airway Avenue in Sutherlin.

A deputy made a traffic stop and a K-9 was used to sniff his car.

Detectives said they found almost a pound of suspected methamphetamine, 2.4 grams of suspected cocaine, 6.6 grams of suspected heroin, 5.3 grams of fentanyl powder and 13 suspected counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl.

He's in Douglas County Jail on multiple charges including conspiracy, and unlawful possession and delivery of meth, heroine, and Sch. II controlled substance.

