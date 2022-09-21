Sutherlin police arrest suspicious individuals after report from neighborhood

SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Two individuals were arrested early Wednesday morning after their suspicious vehicle and behavior was reported by a resident, Sutherlin Police Department said.
According to Sutherlin police, they received a call about a suspicious vehicle and suspect at about 5:40 a.m. on September 21. Police say they were told a person wearing a backpack and hoodie was walking around checking doors in the 1200 block of east Central Avenue, followed by a white pickup with a loud exhaust.
Police say they went to the area and were able to find a white 2002 Dodge Dakota pickup. Police add that it was being driven by Alicia Pettit, 34, of Sutherlin, and Eli John Moore, 20, also of Sutherlin, was a passenger. Police said they found several items suspected to be stolen in the truck, and arrested both Moore and Pettit on charges related to burglary and theft. Police say an investigation is underway.