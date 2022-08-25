Swastika Mountain to receive name change

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- The name of the controversial Swastika Mountain, as well as that of several other unfortunately-named places, will soon be changed.
The Oregon Geographic Names Board unanimously voted to approve the name change of the mountain to Mount Halo at its meeting on August 20. The OGNB says the name refers to Chief Halotish, a 19th century leader of the Yoncalla-Kalapuya tribe. The name change will be finalized at their next board meeting in December. The name change needs to go through a 60-day period for tribes and local governments to respond before they are made official.
This is a part of OGNB’s efforts to rename places that have what could be considered offensive terms in them. In addition to the mountain, the board also approved three name changes for places in Oregon with the word “Negro” in them. Those places are all located in Douglas County.