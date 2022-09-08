Sweet Home city leaders and residents prepare for scheduled power shutoff

SWEET HOME, Ore. -- Pacific Power is shutting off power in certain areas across Oregon starting Friday at 12:01 a.m. to prevent fire danger.
According to Pacific Power, current forecast shows dangerous wildfire conditions and high, gusty winds. Temperatures are also expected to hit triple digits.
One city affected by the shutoff is Sweet Home. City leaders said they are working closely with the community and Pacific Power to ensure everyone's safety during the time.
"Right now, Pacific Power is offering a community resource center," said communications specialist Lagea Mull. "They will offer charging stations, so you can charge your phone. There will also be cooling and water."
The Safeway on 18th Avenue and Main Street was packed Thursday morning, with many stocking up on food and water.
"The keeping cool part is the concern," said Sweet Home resident Lynn Lingenfelter. "I've been trying to cool off the house, putting up blankets on windows, putting up foam around the bottom of it so no heat gets in. I've been stocking up on ice that I'm sure will melt."
Lingenfelter said she's also concerned about her dog during the heat.
"I can always sit in my car, but then I got my dog," said Lingenfelter. "I mean she's walking around in a fur coat 24/7."
Several residents said they're also stocking up on gas for their generators.
"I bought a little bit of food and I'm going to cook it today," said resident Linda Morrelli. "I got fresh gas for my generator,"
Many are also making adjustments to prepare.
"I've been picking up things like sandwiches, stuff that doesn't have to be cooked," said resident Gary Thomas. "We also have an outdoor barbeque and of course, we have stuff in the freezer that we can cook in the barbeque."
People said they understand Pacific Power's decision to shutoff power, even if it means dealing with heat for a few days.
"We don't enjoy it, nobody does. But we will do our best to support our community during this time," said Mull. "We know what happened to Gates and how that and other communities in Oregon and California were impacted."
To see if you are impacted by the shutoff, you can type in your address here.
The people of Sweet Home are encouraged to help those affected during the shutoff.
"Sweet Home is wonderful at taking care of its own," said Mull. "We're hoping the community will shine during this time. If you have an elderly friend or family member who might be in the shutoff zone, reach out to them."
Sweet Home School District will be canceling class on Friday because of the outage.
The location of the community resource center will be announced on Sweet Home Police Department's Facebook page.
Those seeking cooling can also head to the police station or city hall.