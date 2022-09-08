Sweet Home city leaders and residents prepare for scheduled power shutoff

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Breaking

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...MODERATE TO STRONG EAST WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY EXPECTED FRIDAY
THROUGH SATURDAY...

.A strong area of low pressure along the Oregon and California
coasts will bring an increased chance for moderate to strong east
winds with critically dry conditions to northwest Oregon and
southwest Washington through Saturday. These conditions will
begin impacting the Oregon Cascades tonight and then spread to the
rest of the area by Friday morning, persisting through Saturday
evening.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 11 PM
PDT SATURDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 602, 603, 604, 665, AND 667...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 602 North Oregon
Coast Range, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes of the Central
Oregon Coast Range and Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette
Valley. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 660 Extreme South
Washington Cascades and Foothills, Fire Weather Zone 663
Eastern Gifford Pinchot National Forest Mt Adams Ranger
District, Fire Weather Zone 665 East Willapa Hills and Fire
Weather Zone 667 Clark County Lowlands.

* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. East
wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph can be expected
near the west end of the Columbia Gorge and Oregon Coast Range
ridges.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Sweet Home city leaders and residents prepare for scheduled power shutoff

  • Updated
  • 0

SWEET HOME, Ore. -- Pacific Power is shutting off power in certain areas across Oregon starting Friday at 12:01 a.m. to prevent fire danger.

According to Pacific Power, current forecast shows dangerous wildfire conditions and high, gusty winds. Temperatures are also expected to hit triple digits.

One city affected by the shutoff is Sweet Home. City leaders said they are working closely with the community and Pacific Power to ensure everyone's safety during the time.

"Right now, Pacific Power is offering a community resource center," said communications specialist Lagea Mull. "They will offer charging stations, so you can charge your phone. There will also be cooling and water."

The Safeway on 18th Avenue and Main Street was packed Thursday morning, with many stocking up on food and water.

"The keeping cool part is the concern," said Sweet Home resident Lynn Lingenfelter. "I've been trying to cool off the house, putting up blankets on windows, putting up foam around the bottom of it so no heat gets in. I've been stocking up on ice that I'm sure will melt."

Lingenfelter said she's also concerned about her dog during the heat.

"I can always sit in my car, but then I got my dog," said Lingenfelter. "I mean she's walking around in a fur coat 24/7."

Several residents said they're also stocking up on gas for their generators.

"I bought a little bit of food and I'm going to cook it today," said resident Linda Morrelli. "I got fresh gas for my generator,"

Many are also making adjustments to prepare.

"I've been picking up things like sandwiches, stuff that doesn't have to be cooked," said resident Gary Thomas. "We also have an outdoor barbeque and of course, we have stuff in the freezer that we can cook in the barbeque."

People said they understand Pacific Power's decision to shutoff power, even if it means dealing with heat for a few days.

"We don't enjoy it, nobody does. But we will do our best to support our community during this time," said Mull. "We know what happened to Gates and how that and other communities in Oregon and California were impacted."

To see if you are impacted by the shutoff, you can type in your address here.

Sweet Home City Hall

The people of Sweet Home are encouraged to help those affected during the shutoff.

"Sweet Home is wonderful at taking care of its own," said Mull. "We're hoping the community will shine during this time. If you have an elderly friend or family member who might be in the shutoff zone, reach out to them."

Sweet Home School District will be canceling class on Friday because of the outage. 

The location of the community resource center will be announced on Sweet Home Police Department's Facebook page.

Those seeking cooling can also head to the police station or city hall.

Tags

Recommended for you