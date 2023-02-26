Sweet Home community shocked by damage sustained by a local Church during fire

SWEET HOME, Ore. -- A fire at a Sweet Home Church in the early morning hours of February 25 left members of the Fir Lawn Lutheran Church without a place to gather on Sunday.
There is an ongoing investigation, and officials are looking into several "irregularities" with how the blaze started. As to what the irregularities are, investigators did not feel it was appropriate to disclose that information at this time.
According to officials, the structure's main entrance took the most damage from the flames -- while the rest of the building suffered heat and smoke damage. They estimate the damages to be around $500,000.
The church was empty when the fire started, they said, meaning no lives were lost.
The Sweet Home Police Department has let its detectives take over the scene. Officers are now going through the neighborhood asking people for any surveillance footage or additional evidence.
Other agencies are involved in the investigation as well, including the Oregon State Police. The OSP arson unit has been helping detectives go through the evidence.
For Patty Holk, a Church representative and 20-year member, the fire was absolutely heartbreaking. She and other members of the Church have been trying to move forward.
"Like they say when one door shuts another one opens," she said. "Even though this is devastating, I know--and our people know--something good will come out of this and we're looking forward to that."
No one is allowed to go in the structure for now, and it is still unclear when it would be able to host services again. Despite the hardships, Holk sees a silver lining. This unfortunate event has brought a sense of togetherness to the church and the community.
More than eleven churches in Sweet Home have offered to host their services, Holk said, and even the city government has reached out to provide assistance.