Sweet Home fined for environmental quality violations

SWEET HOME, Ore. -- The city of Sweet Home has been fined more than $22,000 by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.
The DEQ alleged that the city discharged raw sewage into Ames Creek. The DEQ said the city did not meet the pollutant limits in their permits or conduct regular testing in order to maintain water quality. The DEQ said the discharges of raw sewage into the creek pose a risk to public health.
The DEQ also claims the city of Sweet Home violated the Oregon Water Quality Protection Law on 125 separate occasions, going all the way back to July 2021 and as recently as October 2022. The DEQ is recommending Sweet Home officials immediately evaluate and determine the cause of theses violations, and take action to prevent them in the future.