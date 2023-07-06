Sweet Home firefighters put out 2 grass fires during extreme heat

SWEET HOME, Ore. – As hot weather baked Western Oregon earlier in the week, Sweet Home firefighters and the Oregon Department of Forestry responded to two grass fires before they could get out of control.

The Sweet Home Fire District said the first brush fire they responded to on July 5 happened at an old mill at the end of 24th Avenue. Sweet Home firefighters said the fire was burning some extremely heavy brush. The fire is believed to have started at an abandoned camp, and may have been the result of an improperly-extinguished campfire.

The other grass fire that Sweet Home firefighters responded to happened on Liberty Road near Highway 20, and burned a mix of grass, brush and trees. Firefighters said the fire was caused by an unauthorized burn pile that was not properly extinguished.

For both fires, Sweet Home Fire District said they were able to put them out quickly and without anyone getting hurt or any structures being damaged. Sweet Home firefighters said they were fortunate to have help from several engines from the Oregon Department of Forestry who responded immediately.

Sweet Home Fire District said the fires illustrated the dangers of high heat, high winds, and low moisture that combined to create a Red Flag Warning across most of Western Oregon. Other places like Eugene and Corvallis also saw major grass fires in the hot conditions.