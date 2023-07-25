Sweet Home firefighters respond to dual fires near old mill site

SWEET HOME, Ore. – Firefighters responded to two fires near an old mill site in Sweet Home on Monday evening, according to authorities.
Sweet Home Fire District said that fire crews responded at about 8 p.m. on July 24 to two fires in the northern area of an old mill site on Tamarack Street. Firefighters arrived to find active fire in two locations with flames reaching upwards of 15 feet and were burning within about 200 feet of homes on Willow and Vine streets, authorities said.
Fire officials said a first alarm was called for additional resources and assistance was also requested from the Oregon Department of Forestry. Firefighters had the fire knocked down and under control by in less than an hour before monitoring for hot spots, district officials said. Fire officials said that a dozer unit also dug a fire line around the burned area.
ODF remained on scene to finish the dozer line after fire crews cleared the scene, authorities said. Fire officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Sweet Home Police Department.
A Lebanon Fire District medic unit provided coverage and ran one medical call during the incident, authorities said. District officials said that a Sweet Home medic unit was released from the fire scene to respond to a second medical call.
Sweet Home Fire District officials said they want to remind the public to use extreme caution in preventing fires given how quickly dry fuels ignite, burn, and spread.