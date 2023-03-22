Sweet Home man killed in officer-involved shooting

CASCADIA, Ore. – A Sweet Home man is dead Tuesday after being shot by deputies from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the LCSO and Oregon State Police reported.
According to Oregon State Police, at about 2 p.m. on March 21, deputies from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported disturbance in the Cascadia area, about 10 miles east of Sweet Home. OSP said deputies confronted an armed man when they arrived at the location, and two deputies fired their duty weapons. OSP said deputies tried to give emergency medical aid to the man, identified as Noah David Colgrove, 30, of Sweet Home, but he was declared deceased at the scene.
Both deputies who fired were not harmed during the incident, OSP said. According to law enforcement policy and state statue, both deputies have been put on administrative leave, OSP said. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said OSP’s Linn County Major Crimes Team was engaged to investigate the shooting. OSP said more information will come from them or the Linn County District Attorney as the investigation proceeds.