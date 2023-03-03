Sweet Home officials working to fix wastewater issues

SWEET HOME, Ore. -- The City of Sweet Home is responding to its fine of more than $22,000 by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.

The fine came as a result of the City failing to monitor it's waste water. However, city officials say it's more complicated. They are aware of the violations. The fine against the City came down for higher rates of water pollution than the City should've had.

According to officials, the current wastewater treatment facility was designed to support a population of only 3,500 people. Sweet Home's population has grown larger, and this combined with heavy rainfall causes massive overflows of diluted water.

Greg Springman, Sweet Home Director of Public Works, said, "The plant can only take in so much flow. Those peak flows then get diluted down and we only can bring in an X amount of flow going into that plant. So when everything goes through that plant it may be slightly over the limitations set by DEQ."

Luckily, the risks to public health were not concerning, according to Kelcey Young, the City Manager of Sweet Home.

"It wasn't raw sewage that went into the water," she said. "It was already treated water, heavily diluted. So any type of public health concerns would've been minimal anyway."

The city does have a short term plan to deal with this issue. They're breaking ground on a couple of new construction projects, including a new sludge tank. This will allow the city to get sludge out of its wastewater treatment plant more efficiently and to dispose of the sludge properly.

The city is also looking into long term solutions. One of them is to upgrade the current wastewater plant.

Springman said, "Over the last three, three and a half years, the city of Sweet Home has been aggressively designing a new wastewater plant for the community. We realized years ago that it needed to be upgraded, but like anything in today, it's expensive to build those "

The project is expected to cost $56 million. The city is working with and has reached out to Senators, State partners, and the EPA to find funding to help cover the cost for this community. The city is also looking to appeal the fine. However, it could take some time until they get an answer through the appeal process.

Young said, "We do recognize that our levels were higher than they should have been. But we are trying to negotiate with them and we are hoping that DEQ will just put those costs towards construction, creating a new plant. So far they've been pretty good partners with us so we think that's probably how this will move forward."

Officials would also like to assure residents the current Wastewater problems are in no way connected to new construction or development in Sweet Home.