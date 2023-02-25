Sweet Home police investigate early morning church fire as arson, asking for tips

Sweet Home, Ore.-- Officials are investigating an early morning fire that caused severe damage to Fir Lawn Lutheran Church as arson.
On Feb. 25, just before 1:30 a.m., officers with the Sweet Home Police Department and fire crews responded to a structure fire at the church at 109 West Holley Road. When they got there, the church was engulfed in flames.
After a lot of work, crews were able to put the fire out. Officials said there were no injuries, just severe damage to the church. But based on preliminary evidence, they believe the fire was intentional and is being investigated as arson at this time.
The Sweet Home Police Department will be working closely with the Sweet Home Fire Department, the Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office, and the Oregon State Police Arson Unit.
Officials said this is an active and open investigation. They're asking people who live around the church to check their home surveillance systems for any relevant footage.
Anyone with information that may help this investigation is asked to call Officer Gerkman or Detective Hamlin at 541-367-5181.