Sweet Home residents advised to boil water to avoid bacterial infection

SWEET HOME, Ore. -- Residents in part of Sweet Home are advised to boil their tap water for most uses due to a potential bacterial infection in the water supply.
The Sweet Home Police Department says a water main broke inside the Pleasant Valley Bridge earlier on Monday, Aug. 22. The break caused a loss of water pressure, and may have allowed potentially harmful bacteria into the water supply, according to SHPD. Officials say these bacteria could make someone who drinks the water sick, and are a particular concern for people with weakened immune systems.
The SHPD advises that anyone living between Tenth Avenue, the Strawberry Heights subdivision, Highway 20/Main Street, and Gilbert Lane including Vista Lane and First Avenue should boil their water before drinking it. Officials say to bring water to a roiling boil for one full minute, let it cool, then store it in a clean, covered container. Do not drink the water without boiling it first.
Residents are advised to use water that has been boiled for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, preparing food and baby formula, cleaning food contact surfaces and washing fruits and vegetables. The SHPD says the water supply is being tested, and they will inform residents when tests verify the presence of harmful bacteria. They expect to have results by August 23.