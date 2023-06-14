Sweet Home to repaint Main Street buildings thanks to sponsorship from paint business

SWEET HOME, Ore.-- Sweet Home is about to get a big makeover thanks to Miller Paint, a business who is sponsoring a downtown painting project. The project is aiming to freshen up the businesses along the town’s Main Street along with adding a dozen murals.
The sponsorship deal from Miller Paint is an estimated $250,000 in paint and services to the City of Sweet Home. City Manager Kelcey Young said this deal went perfectly because of the company’s past with doing mural works.
"They actually got their start with murals, so this project really resonated with them and I think that’s part of the reason they stepped up and are offering such a great opportunity for us,” Young said.
With the painting happening on Main Street, businesses like David Bauer's Steel Head fitness will be front and center. Bauer said he has owned his gym on Main Street since 2006 and and has always been in support of revitalization efforts for his community.
"It's something that I think will bring kind of a fresh new look to downtown - it'll help give us an opportunity to get people to stop along the way,” Bauer said. “Getting tourism to stop in our town and spend some time and spend some money."
The initial plan is to start painting on July 14 through July 16 with a community-wide event weekend. However, Young said there is still a lot of planning and community volunteers needed before any building gets painted.
“We really need a lot of public support. We need donors for supplies, donors for refreshments for all of our volunteers and really we're looking for anyone wanting to help in this particular piece,” Young said.