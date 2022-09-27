Sweet Home volunteer goes to Florida to help with hurricane Ian

EUGENE, Ore. -- Help is on the way from Oregon, as the American Red Cross Cascades Region is sending seven volunteers to Florida to help with the response.
Jacki Nicklous is a volunteer from Sweet Home who is headed to Florida from the Eugene Airport. She said that as hurricane Ian approached Florida, the Red Cross put her on standby on September 26. She got the call to go the next day. Nicklous said that during her two weeks in Florida, she will help wherever needed as people get checked into shelters, assist with any immediate needs they have and make them feel comfortable as they deal with an extremely stressful situation.
“I believe in the red cross and what they're doing,” Nicklous said. “They really are there to help with any human suffering and in the face of any emergencies, and I just believe in what they're doing and want to be a part of it.”
Nicklous is no stranger to helping people in need, as she spent the summer volunteering at shelters for people fleeing from the Rum Creek and Cedar Creek Fires.
“You just go in there as calm as you can, very positive, just put yourself in their shoes, and do what you can to make them comfortable,” she said.
Nicklous said the Red Cross is always in need of extra helping hands and support. Anyone interested in volunteering or donating can do so at their website.
Another way to support response efforts to hurricane Ian is by donating blood. Bloodworks Northwest says they’re sending an emergency supply of 30 type O units to blood centers in Florida. The hurricane will shut down blood donations in the area, and Bloodworks says this will help hospitals prepare for whatever impacts the storm may bring.
After sending help, Bloodworks needs help to refill their stocks of type O blood to support local hospitals. They say they have over 14,000 open appointments between September 27 and Halloween. They’re even offering prizes like an Apple Macbook Pro for those signing up for appointments. An appointment to donate blood can be made at Bloodworks’ website.