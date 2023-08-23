Sweet Home's 'Paint the Town' effort halfway done

SWEET HOME, Ore. – Efforts to repaint 40 local buildings in downtown Sweet Home are now past the halfway mark, according to local officials.
The ‘Paint the Town’ effort so far has repainted 22 buildings thanks to about $200,000 worth of paint provided by Miller Paint. Countless volunteers along with Fitzpatrick Painting and Construction also helped with the project as work continued on August 23 in Sweet Home.
“It's a beautiful area,” said Kelcey Young, Sweet Home’s city manager. “We have our two lakes and rivers, so we need people to stop in town. We need them to recognize how beautiful the town is, so by painting the town we're breathing new life into the community and it means the world to us. This is our second chance.”
Local business owners have voiced their support for the project, saying that a fresh coat of paint adds color and life to the town.
“We've never seen this much momentum, it is amazing to see all the work that's getting done,” said David Bauer, owner of Steelhead Fitness. “You can see the difference, it's been pretty exciting. We've received many complements on the building ever since we've gotten it painted. It's exciting for us and it's exciting for the community.”
Also happening on Wednesday was the Orange Frog initiative, as a partnership with the local school district and city of Sweet Home. A crowd gathered outside of Steelhead Fitness promoted joy through happiness, holding signs near the highway thanking Fitzpatrick Painting and Construction and Miller Paint for their contributions to the community.
The last day for community volunteers to help on the project will be August 25 and 26, so anyone that wants to help is encouraged to do so.