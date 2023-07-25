Swift response contained Skinner's Butte fire to one-quarter of an acre

EUGENE, Ore. – Swift response by firefighters contained a fire at Skinner’s Butte on Monday evening to a minimally burned area, according to Eugene Springfield Fire officials.
Fire officials said they responded at about 9:57 p.m. on July 24 to a quickly-spreading fire encompassing about one-quarter of an acre at Skinner’s Butte Park. Fire crews quickly knocked down the fire within about 15 minutes and prevented it from jumping the road and blocking park visitors who were attempting to leave the area, authorities said.
Eugene-Springfield Fire said that no one was injured in the fire.