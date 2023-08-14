Swift response halted spread of Lebanon brush fires

LEBANON, Ore. – Firefighters quickly responded to and controlled a brush fire that broke out early Sunday morning in Lebanon, according to fire officials.
Lebanon Fire District officials said they responded to a brush fire at about 1:30 a.m. on August 13 in the 3100 block of Burdell Boulevard. The fire encompassed about a half-acre in size and consisted of grass and blackberry bushes burning, with embers thrown toward a lone standing building on an old mill site, authorities said.
District officials said that firefighters had the fire under control within about 10 minutes, stopping its continued spread through surrounding dried brush and grass. Hot spots were mopped up and a wet line was established around the fire’s perimeter, according to fire officials. Firefighters continued to monitor the site on Monday to prevent flare-ups, Lebanon Fire District officials said.
District officials said firefighters responded to another incident later the same day at about 6:35 p.m. in the 1400 block of East Grant Street. A brush fire encompassing two quarter-acre areas were quickly knocked down and contained near the old mill site located at the east end of Milton Street, fire officials said.
Lebanon Fire District officials said the fire’s total burned area was estimated at about three-quarters of an acre and its cause is under investigation.
The district said they would like to remind the public that all of Linn County is currently in a total burn ban and the Linn County Fire Defense Board is taking proactive measures to address increased fire risk by implementing fire restrictions. These restrictions include a ban on all open fires that use wood or charcoal, including agricultural burning, fire officials said. The district said that gas-fired barbecues or pellet grills are not included in this ban.
Extreme heat is forecasted throughout the region for most of the week, and fire officials said extreme caution is needed with fire-related and recreational activities and also when towing due to sparks from dragging chains potentially igniting fires.
Lebanon Fire District also said that Pacific Power has cautioned about the potential for selective grid shutdowns as a preemptive fire prevention measure during high-temperature and windy conditions.
More information on Oregon Department of Forestry restrictions and closures can be found online.