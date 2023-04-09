Symbol on youth baseball jersey prompts controversy, coach responds

FLORENCE, Ore. – A Florence mother pulled her son from his youth baseball team in the Siuslaw Baseball Softball Association after the jersey featured a "Blue Lives Matter" flag.
"Everybody has their right to their viewpoints, but it shouldn't be pushed on children and it shouldn't be a pawn for children," Teri Webb, the mother, told KEZI 9.
When Webb saw the symbol on the jersey, she took to Facebook to share her thoughts.
"My child is black and he has been taken out of the baseball league today," she said in a video posted online. "He is crushed because it's a sport that he loves, that he ultimately lives for. And now he ain't able to play because of some nonsense."
After sharing the post, Webb fielded both opposing and supporting comments. The pushback did not surprise her, given her own family’s experiences.
"It don't surprise me, being in Florence, and being a bi-racial family," she said. "We've dealt with a lot of racism here. My kids deal with it on a daily basis so it didn't surprise me. I was ready for it."
The team’s coach, Rich DeSantis, designed the jerseys and included the patch to honor local law enforcement.
“Yes I-we put that on there to show appreciation to all of the local heroes here in our community, that are deeply involved and embedded in our baseball program," DeSantis said. "Our board has four members on it. We have coaches, we have children. They come by and watch games in uniform and stuff. It's just really special what they do for this program."
But when DeSantis heard Webb was offended with the symbol’s inclusion, he was willing to have the team cover them up.
"This kid is way more important than supporting a law enforcement flag that my daughter is a part of," he said. "I mean I'll put (Webb's) child in front of mine here because there's a lesson. If it offended her, let's find a way to find the positive in this."
DeSantis and Webb met in person to discuss the situation further. DeSantis said he felt the instance could turn into a learning experience.
"If we can teach this young team that racism does exist, and different points of view are out there then that would be a win,” he said.
At this time, Webb’s son is not a part of the baseball team.