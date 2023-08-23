Syphilis cases rapidly rising in Coos County, public health officials say

COOS BAY, Ore. – Coos County is experiencing a rapid rise in reported cases of syphilis, according to public health officials.
According to Coos Health and Wellness officials, there has been 55 reported cases since January 1, 2023, which they said is a sharp increase over a typical year that sees about eight cases. CHW is working with partners including health care providers and community organizations to increase awareness on the outbreak as well as to provide support and resources to those affected by it, public health officials said.
Coos County health officials said that syphilis is a sexually transmitted infection that can be fatal if not treated. Symptoms can vary depending on the stage of infection but may include a painless sore or rash in the early stages, CHW officials said. Public health officials said that advanced stages of infection, syphilis can lead to blindness, paralysis or death.
Those who suspect they have been exposed or who are experiencing symptoms should seek immediate treatment, and preventative measures include getting tested regularly for sexually transmitted infections and using condoms if sexually active, CHW officials said.
More information on syphilis and other sexually transmitted infections can be found on the Center for Disease Control’s website.