Syphilis cases rising in Coos County public health officials say

COOS BAY, Ore. – Syphilis cases are rapidly rising in Coos County, according to local public health officials.
Dr. Eric Gleason, Coos Health & Wellness’s deputy director, said on Monday that Coos County’s reported cases numbered 22 over the first three months of 2023, nearly triple the number seen in a typical year.
Coos County health officials said that syphilis, a sexually transmitted infection (STI), can lead to serious health problems if left untreated. Syphilis is caused by the treponema pallidum bacterium and is passed by direct contact with a syphilis sore, Dr. Gleason said.
Symptoms vary depending upon the infection stage, officials said. Dr. Gleason said the earliest stages of infection may include a painless sore or rash, but in later stages symptom severity could include blindness, paralysis or even death.
Preventative measures include the use of condoms and regular testing for STI infections, Dr. Gleason said. Those who think they may have been exposed to syphilis or any other STI infections should contact their health care provider, health officials said.
Coos County public health officials are working with healthcare providers and community organizations to monitor the outbreak and will provide updates, Dr. Gleason said.
More information on STIs and STI prevention can be found online.